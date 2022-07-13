Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $10,958,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

