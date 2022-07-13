Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 3.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 5,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

