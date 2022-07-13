Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Up to $96.18

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.18, but opened at $99.49. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 13,834 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

