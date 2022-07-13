Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 29107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €6.10 ($6.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

