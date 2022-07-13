BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 35.45 ($0.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.41. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15).

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

