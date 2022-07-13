Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 496 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,956,000 after buying an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 60,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,291. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.

