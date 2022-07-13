Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 162,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

