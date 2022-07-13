Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 2,485,379 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

