Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. 329,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,309,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

