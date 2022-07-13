Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. 108,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,663. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

