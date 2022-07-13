Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.60. 59,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

