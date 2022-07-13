Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.42. 24,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,006. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

