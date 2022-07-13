Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $204.16. 109,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,438. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.35.

