Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $204.16. 109,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,438. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.