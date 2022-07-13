BCS Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $15.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $714.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $873.79.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $870.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

