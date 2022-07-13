BCS Wealth Management Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

