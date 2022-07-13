BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,551.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

