BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

