BCS Wealth Management Sells 16,318 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 151,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

