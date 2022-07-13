BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,087 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after buying an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 526,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 43,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

