BCS Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day moving average of $267.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

