BCS Wealth Management Sells 7,787 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 386,396 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

