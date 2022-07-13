B&D White Capital Company LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

