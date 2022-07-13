B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.70 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.