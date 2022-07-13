Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.