Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $887,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,084. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

