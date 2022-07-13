Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Belden stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

