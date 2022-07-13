Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.33. 48,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.70 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

