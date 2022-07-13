Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after buying an additional 223,414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,251. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

