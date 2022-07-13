Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,558 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. 147,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

