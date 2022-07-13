Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 345,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

