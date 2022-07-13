Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00101907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00167101 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

