BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 3,378,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

