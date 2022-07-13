BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.
BHP Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 3,378,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
