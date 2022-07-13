Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.59.

BIR traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.40. 1,292,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,254. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.39.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

