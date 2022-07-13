Bitcoin Atom (BCA) One Day Volume Tops $111.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $111.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

