Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $966.94 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $966.94 million and $45.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $50.59 or 0.00255419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00502921 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,113,058 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

