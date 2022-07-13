BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
BIT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
