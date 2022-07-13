BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.