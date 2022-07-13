BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

