BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

