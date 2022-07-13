BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $725.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

BLK stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

