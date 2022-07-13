Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

