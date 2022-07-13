Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

