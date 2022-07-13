Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $11.95

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

