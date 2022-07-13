Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target at $6.22

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,011 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

