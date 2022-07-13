Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target at $3.86

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.95) to €3.75 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday.

CaixaBank stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

