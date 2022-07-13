Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target at $31.20

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

OPCH stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 225.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

