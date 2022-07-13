Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) PT at GBX 732.40

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 732.40 ($8.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.67) to GBX 790 ($9.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 755 ($8.98) to GBX 790 ($9.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.20), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,079,329.21).

LON OSB opened at GBX 484 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 635.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.51. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($4.84) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.24).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

