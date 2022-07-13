Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$109.15

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$109.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 29th.

PD opened at C$70.45 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$957.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.38.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

