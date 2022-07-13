Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

BRO opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

