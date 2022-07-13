Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $37.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

