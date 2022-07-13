Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.95.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.