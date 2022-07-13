Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.95.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
