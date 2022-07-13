Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $15,541.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00627230 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.